6 Daesh terrorists killed, dozens detained by Iraqi forces in Mosul

Iraqi forces on Saturday killed six Daesh members in the terrorist group's former stronghold of Mosul, according to a security commander.

Backed by U.S.-led air cover, the Iraqi federal police clashed with the terrorists during a security operation in south-eastern Mosul, Brigadier Najem al-Jabouri added in a press statement.

An unspecified number of suspected terrorists were detained in the raid, according to al-Jabouri.

"The operation was carried out in light of specific intelligence information," he added without further details.

On December 9, Iraq announced that it had completely liberated all of its territory that was under Daesh control.

Iraqi forces have since conducted mop-up operations to hunt Daesh remnants in the country.

The terrorist group seized large chunks of Iraq, including Mosul, in a mid-2014 blitz.

In recent months, Daesh has suffered major military setbacks and lost ground in Iraq and neighboring Syria.