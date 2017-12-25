Turkish forces prevented coup attempt in Qatar by protecting emir's residence: report

Turkish forces played a big role in stopping a political coup against Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in one of the biggest political crisis in the Middle East when Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Bahrain cut their ties with Qatar on June 5, 2017, according to a report by a Turkish daily news paper.

The columnist of daily Yeni Şafak, Mehmet Acet claimed that by providing a protection to the residence of the Qatari Emir in Doha on the first night of the crisis, Turkish forces prevented a political coup and contributed to the country's national sovereignty and stability in the region.

Saudi Arabia and UAE explained severed relations as a result of Qatar's alleged links to "terrorist groups" and country's close ties with Iran, aiming at undermining Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

"The Saudi and UAE troops had no chance to overthrow the Qatari Emir and had to go back half way," the article said.

According to Acet, one of the government members who asked not to be named confirmed that on June 5th, nearly 200 Turkish soldiers had an order to protect the residence of the Qatari Emir during the night in case any forces will try to harm the Emir or overthrow him.

The airplanes belonging to the Turkish Air Forces reportedly were also ready for action during the night.

The move of protection of the residence came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call over the ongoing issue with the Qatari Emir.

Emir reportedly had asked Ankara to take action and protect Doha before the Saudi and UAE troops attempt a coup.

In addition to diplomatic efforts to solve the crisis, Turkey has also been sending food, including fruits, dairy and poultry products by ship and air, to help Qatar beat an embargo. The shipments of supplies were sent in nearly 200 cargo planes since the crisis began.