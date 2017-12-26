Palestinian Christians denounce US move

Palestinian Christian leaders rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's Jerusalem decision, saying that the move targeted all Palestinians, both Muslims and Christians. "We, as Palestinians, Christians and Muslims, reject the U.S.' recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel," Jerusalem's Greek Orthodox Archbishop Atallah Hanna said at a press conference in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Saturday, as reported by Al-Jazeera. "This declaration is an insult to our people and to our just cause," he said.

"As we all stood up to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque, we will stand to defend the Christian endowments," he said. "Together we will stop the new colonial Trump project which aims to end the Palestinian cause," he added.

Pope Francis yesterday called for a negotiated two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the wake of Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.