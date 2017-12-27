   
MIDEAST
CATEGORIES

Daesh roadside bomb kills two soldiers in Iraq's Kirkuk

ANADOLU AGENCY
KIRKUK, Iraq
Published
emReuters file photo/em
Reuters file photo

Two soldiers were killed in a roadside blast in Iraq's Kirkuk city, a senior military official said Tuesday.

"Two soldiers, including a military official, were killed when a bomb planted by Daesh militants along a roadside in the town of Gaida in southern Kirkuk exploded," General Ali Fazil Omran, commander of Kirkuk operations, told Anadolu Agency.

"Two soldiers were also injured in clashes that took place between the Daesh terrorists and soldiers after the blast," Omran added.

He said a large-scale operation was launched in the region to arrest the assailants.

Upon the instructions of Iraq Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, federal forces launched military operations on Oct. 16 with a view to securing Iraq's oil-rich Kirkuk province and other territories "disputed" between the KRG and Baghdad.

The Peshmerga, which had held these territories since mid-2014, withdrew without incident, leaving them to Iraqi federal forces.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in MidEast Egypt's Prisons Authority says 15 militants convicted of staging a...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS