Egypt executes 15 militants over deadly 2013 Sinai attack

Egypt's Prisons Authority says 15 militants convicted of staging a deadly attack on an army checkpoint in the Sinai Peninsula four years ago have been executed. Yesterday's executions in two prisons to the west and northwest of Cairo is the largest known number of executions on a single day since the insurgency began four years ago in the turbulent north of Sinai.

The men were hanged in two jails where they had been held since military courts sentenced them for the attacks in the Sinai, the officials said.

The hangings come a week after the Daesh terrorist group attacked a helicopter with an anti-tank missile at a North Sinai airport as the country's defense and interior ministers were visiting. The ministers were unhurt in the attack but an aide to the defense minister was killed along with a pilot.

Daesh's Egypt affiliate has killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers in attacks in the Sinai and also targeted civilians in the mainland.

Egypt has struggled to defeat the militants in the restive Sinai. In November, suspected Daesh gunmen massacred more than 300 Muslim worshippers at a mosque in Sinai. The militants have killed more than 100 Christians in church bombings and shootings since December last year. After the mosque massacre, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi instructed his military chief of staff to quell the attacks in three months using "brutal force."