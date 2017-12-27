Israeli court releases blindfolded Palestinian teen on bail

An Israeli court on Wednesday ordered the release of Fawzi al-Juneidi — a 16-year-old Palestinian whose photo of being dragged away blindfolded by dozens of Israeli soldiers has become a symbol of Jerusalem protests — on a bail of 10,000 Israeli shekels ($2,870).

According to Juneidi's lawyer, Farah Dabayseh, the Ofer Military Court, located west of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, rejected the prosecution's demand to extend the detention period.

Dabayseh added that Juneidi will have to appear in court again on Jan. 14.

The Palestinian teen has been in Israeli detention for 21 days.

Al-Juneidi was arrested in the West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil) on Dec. 7 after being dragged on the ground and blindfolded by heavily-armed Israeli soldiers.

The photos of his detention by more than a dozen Israeli soldiers have become a symbol of Jerusalem protests.

"He was badly beaten and detained by Israeli soldiers," his uncle Rashad al-Juneidi said.

Juneidi's story is a familiar one among Palestinian families. At an early age, he had to drop out of school to support his family as the eldest of seven children.

The 16-year-old is his family's sole breadwinner as his father is bedridden and his mother suffers from a terminal illness.

Recent protests across Palestine followed U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The city — holy to Muslims, Christians and Jews — is a central issue in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as both sides claim the city for themselves. Palestinians seek East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

Trump's move was met with strong international opposition.

On Dec. 21, the U.N. overwhelmingly rejected the U.S.' decision on Jerusalem as 128 countries vote in favor of a resolution calling on Washington to withdraw from it.