Qatar, Jordan call on Guatemala to retract embassy move

Qatar and Jordan blasted Guatemala's recent decision to relocate its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"The Guatemalan decision runs contrary to the international consensus embodied by the U.N. General Assembly's recent overwhelming rejection of the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital [by the U.S.] and the assembly's call to refrain from establishing diplomatic missions there," read a statement that was issued yesterday by Qatar's Foreign Ministry.

"We consider this decision [by Guatemala] to be null and void and of no legal significance," it added, going on to voice hope that Guatemala would reconsider the move. Jordan, meanwhile, described the Guatemalan decision as a "provocative act" and a "violation of international resolutions."

"We reject Guatemala's decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem," Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi tweeted late Monday.

"[Israel-] Occupied Jerusalem is the capital of the Palestinian state, the establishment of which – on pre-1967 borders – remains a precondition for achieving peace in the region," he added.

On Sunday, following a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales announced that his country – following Washington's lead – would move its Israel embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The following day, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry blasted the move as "a brazen act of disrespect to the collective positions of international alliances and groups to which Guatemala is a party."