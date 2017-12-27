US ambassador to Israel asks State Dept. to stop calling West Bank ‘occupied’

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman reportedly called on the State Department to stop using the term "occupied" in official documents referring to Israeli control over the West Bank, according to a report by Israeli broadcasting channel Kan.

The State Department reportedly refused Friedman's request, but later agreed to discuss the matter upon his insistence.

The report added that President Donald Trump will have the final decision on the terminology.

Friedman was a controversial candidate for U.S. ambassador due to his support for illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank as well as derogatory statements made against liberal Jewish groups.

International law views the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as "occupied territory" and considers all Jewish settlements there to be illegal.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Middle East conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem might eventually serve as the capital of an independent state.