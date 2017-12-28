Almost 40,000 people killed in Syria war in 2017, monitor says

At least 19 civilians killed in airstrikes in northwestern Syria

About 39,000 people, including 10,507 civilians, were killed in the war in Syria in 2017, a monitoring group reported on Thursday.

The dead included 2,109 children and 1,492 women, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The tally included 2,923 regime soldiers and 7,494 terrorists, mainly from Daesh terrorist group and the al-Qaida group, previously known as al-Nusra Front.

Around 212 fighters from Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, allied with the Syrian government, were also killed in the violence, according to the Britain-based Observatory, which relies on a network of activists inside war-torn Syria.

Syria's crisis began with peaceful anti-government demonstrations in March 2011.

The conflict soon spiraled into a multi-sided civil war that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and displaced about half of Syria's pre-war population of 22 million.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights did not provide an overall death toll for the conflict, which is now in its seventh year.

Some opposition activists estimate that more than 400,000 people have been killed so far in the violence.