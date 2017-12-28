Egyptian officer, five soldiers killed in explosion in North Sinai: army

An Egyptian officer and five soldiers were killed by a blast that hit their vehicle while they carried out a raid on a militant post in North Sinai on Thursday, the army said in a statement.

It said the explosion was from a bomb laid by militants but gave no further details or the exact location of the incident.

A separate security forces raid in North Sinai killed three militants, it said.

Egypt has struggled to defeat the militants in the restive Sinai. In November, suspected Daesh gunmen massacred more than 300 Muslim worshippers at a mosque in Sinai. The militants have killed more than 100 Christians in church bombings and shootings since December last year. After the mosque massacre, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi instructed his military chief of staff to quell the attacks in three months using "brutal force."