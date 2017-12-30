Egypt's Morsi sentenced to 3 years in prison on charges of insulting judiciary

Egypt's first democratically elected president Mohammed Morsi and 18 co-defendants have been sentenced to three years in prison on charges of insulting the judiciary, state television reported on its website.

The Cairo Criminal Court, which has issued the sentence, convicted Morsi of defaming the judiciary in a public speech he made more than four years ago "with the aim of spreading hate," the report said.

Among defendants in the case are prominent rights activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah and political analyst Amr Hamzawy, both of whom were fined 30,000 Egyptian pounds ($1,688). Abdel-Fattah is serving a five-year sentence for taking part in an illegal protest in 2013. Hamzawy lives in exile.

The court ordered Morsi to pay 1 million Egyptian pounds ($56,270) to that judge.

The ruling can be appealed.

In 2013, Morsi, when he was in office, accused in a televised speech a judge of overseeing fraud in previous elections.

Morsi was removed from power by a military coup in mid-2013 led by current president Abdel Fattah al Sissi.

He has been tried in several different cases since his ouster.