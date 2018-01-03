Youth in Middle East optimistic despite ongoing crises, survey says

The Arab world may be going through economic and social upheaval, but the youth of the Middle East and North Africa are looking to the future with confidence, according to a wide-ranging survey commissioned by Germany's Friedrich Ebert Foundation.

The study under the title "Between Uncertainty and Confidence" found that some 65 percent of young people were optimistic, despite a lack of economic opportunity, exclusion from the political process and a general sense of uncertainty.

It also found that young people attach greater weight to family and religion than to political issues - a significant fact given that around 30 percent of the population in the Arab world is between ages 15 and 29.

"There's no doubt that the circumstances governing our lives at the moment are more difficult than ever before," Sara, a 17-year-old student from Egypt, told the survey team.

"I believe that earlier generations had a nicer life compared to ours," she added, pointing to greater stability and security.

Disappointment in a perceived lack of change, despite the upheavals, means that almost 10 percent wish to emigrate, although the pull of family ties works against this. Asked about their values, most responded with family first, followed by religion.

The survey found a slight rise in religious devotion since before the Arab Spring.

"Although I live in difficult times with psychological, economic and social problems, I put my faith in God that crises like this will come to an end and that we will beat corruption and have a better future," said Afrah, 28, from war-ravaged Yemen.