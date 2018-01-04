At least 11 dead, 25 injured as suicide blast rocks Kabul: officials

A suicide attacker blew himself up near a crowd of police and protesters in Kabul on Thursday, causing many casualties, officials said, in the latest violence to hit the Afghan capital.

"A suicide attacker has detonated himself... close to a number of police who were trying to provide security for an ongoing protest," deputy interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told AFP.

"We can confirm that so far 11 bodies have been brought to our hospitals as well as 25 wounded," health ministry spokesman Wahid Majroh told AFP, adding that the toll could rise.

Police officers at the scene said the bomber had been wearing police or army uniform and had approached a group of security personnel near where the controls on illegal drugs and alcohol had been carried out, but there was no official confirmation.

"Kabul police forces were there to prevent a possible protest when a suicide bomber approached them and detonated his suicide vest," Mujahid said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which happened days after a suicide bomber killed at least 41 people and wounded more than 80 at a Shi'ite cultural center in Kabul, underlining the precarious security situation in the Afghan capital.