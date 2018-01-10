Iranian judiciary pushes to ban Telegram, Instagram following deadly protests

Iranian judiciary authorities want to ban social media, after members of the government and religious establishment blamed recent deadly protests on foreign powers.

The decision is particularly directed at two messaging apps that haven't yet been banned in the country: Telegram and Instagram.

"These media don't only distribute content opposed to the country's interior security, but also opposed to Islamic values," said Vice General Prosecutor Abdol-Samad Khorramsbadi.

These apps can't be controlled and therefore have to be blocked entirely, the cleric said in an interview with online news portal Mizan Online.

The government is opposed to the move, but doesn't have the last say in the matter.

Using social media, demonstrators have organized rallies across Iran since December 28, protesting economic issues, Tehran's Middle East policies and the country's religious establishment.

A total of 18 demonstrators were killed in the unrest and up to 3,700 people have been arrested.

Some Iranian leaders, such as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have accused Iran's enemies, including the United States and Israel, of fomenting the protests.

Government hardliners want to entirely take control of the internet, while the government of reformist President Hassan Rowhani is strictly against the measure.

The discussion is likely to have little effect on Iranians, as millions of users already access forbidden websites and social media such as Facebook and Twitter using virtual private network apps.