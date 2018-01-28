Fire at Mecca's Kaaba causes panic but no damage, casualties

A fire broke out Sunday at construction work materials near the Kaaba in Mecca, causing initial panic but quickly coming under the control of fire crews.

A large number of ambulances and emergency crews arrived quickly to the site. No casualties were reported.

The Kaaba is the black, cubic structure referred to as the "House of God," located in the center of The Sacred Mosque in Mecca. The site is the most sacred in Islam, the primary location of pilgrimage and also the orienting point toward which Muslims pray.