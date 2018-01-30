Saudi authorities rack up over $106 billion in corruption sweep settlements

Saudi Arabia detains at least 11 princes, dozens of former ministers in corruption probe

Saudi Arabia says a wide-reaching anti-corruption campaign has netted more than $106 billion in financial settlements with 65 people who remain in custody.

Saudi Attorney General Saud al-Mojeb said on Tuesday that the settlements reached include seizure of real estate assets, commercial entities, securities and cash. His statement didn't disclose further details on the types of businesses or real estate that was acquired.

The attorney general says the remaining 65 still in custody have not reached a financial settlement "due to other pending criminal cases, or in order to continue the investigation process."

Earlier Tuesday, a Saudi official speaking on condition of anonymity said authorities had released all remaining detainees from Riyadh's opulent Ritz-Carlton Hotel, which had been used as an interrogation center.

Of the 65 still in custody, some are believed to have been moved from the Ritz to prison, or are being held in other locations.

Among those released over the weekend was billionaire Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who was among at least 11 princes and dozens of businessmen and officials detained in the sweep that began on Nov. 4.