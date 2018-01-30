UAE-backed separatists challenge government in Yemen

News agencies and local media have reported that at least a dozen people have died during clashes between Saudi-backed government forces and United Arab Emirates- (UAE) backed separatist groups. The new front is feared to shake the unity against Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in the country's north. While the separatists demand to divide the country in two as it was in the Cold War era, Saudi-backed and internationally recognized government forces would like to crush the Houthis and gain full control of the country.

The clashes have worsened daily life, as it is already difficult to find basic necessities. Agencies report that no one goes out on the streets as clashes are everywhere in Aden. "The fighting subsided by the evening after Prime Minister Ahmed bin Daghr ordered a truce and instructed forces loyal to the government to return to barracks, witnesses said. By evening, some shops were open but the streets were mostly deserted," a Reuters report said. "The fighting broke out after the expiry of a deadline set last week by separatists from the Southern Transitional Council (STC) for [President Abdrabbuh Mansur] Hadi to dismiss the bin Daghr government, accusing it of corruption and mismanagement. The government denies this. Gunmen were deployed throughout most of Aden's districts, and there was heavy automatic gunfire and explosions in the southern port city, according to Reuters witnesses. Armed separatists appeared to gain the upper hand by wresting a key military base in the Khor Maksar district in northern Aden and several government buildings from soldiers loyal to Hadi, local newspaper Aden al-Ghad reported on its website. Residents said that hundreds of pro-Southern demonstrators had gathered in a main square," the same report said. Despite the truce, separatist forces were mobilized. "Separatists sent reinforcements to Yemen's southern city of Aden on Monday as fighting continued with government units, security and humanitarian sources said a day after the secessionists seized government headquarters," an Agence France-Press (AFP) report said.

One of the main differences between the government, led by Hadi, and the separatists is that the former is allies with the Islah Party, which is affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood. Although the Islah Party declared in December that it had severed ties with the Muslim Brotherhood, the UAE was in strong opposition to allying with the party since the UAE considers the Muslim Brotherhood a national security threat and a terrorist organization. Saudi Arabia's position on the group is no different, yet Riyadh has been acting more pragmatically and is aware that the Islah Party is effective in Aden. Using the group since the war broke out, Saudi Arabia has attempted to negotiate with the UAE, and the leaders of the UAE and Saudi Arabia held a meeting with the Islah Party's chairman in December.