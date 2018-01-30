UN employees in Gaza protest amid Trump funding freeze

Around 13,000 employees of the U.N. refugee agency responsible for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip went on a one-day strike yesterday to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withhold tens of millions of dollars from the agency.

Secretary-General of the U.N. agency's employees' union Yousef Hamdouna told reporters that the aim of the general strike is to force donor states to pressure the U.S. to reverse its decision.

The U.N. agency maintains 267 schools and 21 health centers in the coastal enclave, which has suffered a massive economic collapse, worsened by infrastructure damage during three wars with Israel and a lack of supplies.

Earlier this month the U.S. earmarked $60 million for the agency for 2018, saying that $5 million was withheld for "future consideration."

On Dec. 6, President Trump officially recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and ordered the relocation of the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city. The U.S. policy shift triggered outcry in the Arab and Muslim world and a wave of protests in the Palestinian lands that left at least 16 people dead. Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- occupied by Israel since 1967 -- might eventually serve as the capital of an independent Palestinian state.

The agency, which supports some 5 million Palestinians in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, has launched a global funding campaign in the wake of the funding cuts. The campaign, Dignity is Priceless, aims to attract new donors to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East. In a written statement, the agency said the UNRWA could "face serious difficulties in upholding its mandate and preserving key services such as education and health care for Palestine refugees with the dramatic reduction of the U.S. contribution for 2018." "Millions of Palestine refugees face devastating humanitarian crisis," the statement read, also urging people to use hashtags #DignityIsPriceless and #FundUNRWA to support the campaign.

Meanwhile, a hospital in the Gaza Strip shut down yesterday amid fuel shortages, disrupting health services for 60,000 people, a spokesman for the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry said. More than half of the 2 million people in the Gaza Strip, where the unemployment rate is 46 percent, are dependent on support from the UNRWA and other humanitarian agencies.

The 66-bed Beit Hanoun Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip stopped operating because it does not have enough fuel for its backup generator in case of power failure, spokesman Ashraf al-Qedra said.

Israel and Egypt have maintained a blockade on the Gaza Strip, citing security concerns, since Hamas seized control of the Strip in 2007.