Lebanon to report Israel's airspace violation at UN

Lebanon on Saturday decided to file a complaint against Israel at the U.N. Security Council for allegedly violating the country's airspace, according to the country's presidency.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun spoke to Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri over the phone about Israel's violation of Lebanese airspace during its air operation in Syria, a presidential statement said. Later on Saturday, fragments of rockets, which Israel had used in airstrikes in Syria, landed on the Lebanese territory, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent on the ground.

Some fragments landed in the rural area of Ser Ain town of eastern Lebanon's Beqaa Valley. No casualties were reported.