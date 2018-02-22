KRG accepts Baghdad's presence at airports, borders

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Tuesday that the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) had agreed to deploy security personnel affiliated to the central government and that the ban on international flights would be lifted in the near future. At a news conference in Baghdad, the Iraqi premier said talks between Erbil and Baghdad over control of border gates, airports and other issues had reached the final stages.

"The KRG accepted the condition of security and customs personnel appointed by Baghdad," al-Abadi said. "Airports and border entries are controlled by the central government ... and international flights will be resumed when the KRG meets all the conditions of Baghdad. If not, airports will remain closed," he added.

On Sept. 29, Iraq's central government imposed a ban on all international flights into and out of the Kurdish region.

The ban against Irbil and Sulaymaniyah airports came in response to the illegitimate Sept. 25 referendum on Kurdish regional independence. Ties between Baghdad and the KRG have been deeply strained ever since.