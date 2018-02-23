US to open its embassy in Jerusalem on Israel's anniversary in May

The United States is expected to open its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem in May, the Department of State confirmed on Friday, a move from Tel Aviv that reverses decades of U.S. policy.

A May opening appears to represent an earlier time frame than what had been expected. While speaking in the Israeli parliament last month, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said the move would take place by the end of 2019.

The opening will coincide with the 70th anniversary of Israel's founding, said the statement from the State Department.

The founding of Israel seven decades ago on May 14, 1948, is mourned by Palestinians as the Nakba, or "catastrophe." The Palestinian Authority slammed the Trump administration's move as a "provocation to Arabs."

Israeli intelligence minister Israel Katz also congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump on his decision to open the embassy for Israel's 70th anniversary in a tweet.

On December 6, Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital and announced plans to move the US embassy to the city, sparking protests and unrest across the region.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- now occupied by Israel -- might eventually serve as the capital of a future Palestinian state.