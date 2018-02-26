Israel arrests 10 linked to Palestinian teen protest icon

Relatives of Ahed Tamimi, the Palestinian teen-turned-protest icon, said Monday troops arrested 10 people from her West Bank village, including a 15-year-old cousin with a serious head injury.

The teen, Mohammed, had part of his skull removed by surgeons after being shot at close range by Israeli troops on Dec. 15. That incident reportedly set off Ahed when she slapped and kicked two soldiers later that day.

Tamimi is on trial for the scuffle, and her case has won international attention. She has been ordered held in custody until the completion of her trial at an Israeli military court. Her mother, also arrested after a video of the incident went viral, is being held until her trial is completed as well.

Mohammed said he was taken from his home at 3 a.m. Monday, despite pleas from his father that detention and exposure to cold could endanger his health.

He said he was held for 10 hours in a cold cell, with his hands cuffed behind his back, before being released.

An army spokeswoman said the arrests were due to the "increase in violent riots and acts of terrorism" in the village.

Nabi Saleh, in the northern West Bank, has long been a major site of opposition to Israel's occupation of the territory.

Residents of Nabi Saleh have staged weekly demonstrations since 2009, after the Israeli army restricted Palestinian access to nearby lands, making way for Jewish settlers in the area.