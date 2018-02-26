Jordan slams Israel after Christian leaders shutter Jerusalem holy site

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al Safadi slammed Israel for "illegal unilateral acts" a day after Christian leaders shuttered a holy site in Jerusalem in protest against Israeli taxes and proposed legislation.

Safadi said Israeli actions "threaten the identity of the city and the presence of Christians in the Holy Land," Al Safadi said in Brussels before a meeting between EU and Arab League foreign ministers.

Jordan is the official custodian of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

Claiming a "systematic campaign of abuse," Greek Orthodox, Roman Catholic, and Armenian Christian leaders took the rare step of closing Christianity's holiest site, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where tradition holds that Jesus was crucified and buried before being resurrected.

The leaders are protesting against a Jerusalem municipality decision to collect taxes on some church-owned properties and proposed legislation that would allow the state to expropriate land the churches have sold to private investors since 2010.

The Greek Orthodox Church, one of the largest real-estate owners in Israel, has drawn controversy from its own Palestinian adherents for allegedly undervalued land sales to anonymous buyers.

Israeli authorities have also warily eyed the land deals which they say jeopardizes the housing rights of hundreds of Israelis who live on church-owned property that was leased to Israeli government institutions in the 1950s.