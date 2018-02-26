Saudi official to invite Hariri to Riyadh months after resignation drama

A senior Saudi official leading a delegation traveling to Beirut confirmed Monday that he will invite Prime Minister Saad Hariri to Riyadh, four months after the shock resignation of the prime minister from the Saudi capital.

According to a report by the Daily Star Lebanon, Saudi envoy Nizar al-Aloula arrived in Beirut with a delegation that included former Saudi Embassy Charge d'Affaires Walid Bukhari.

Lebanese presidential sources said the Saudi official was "carrying a message from the Saudi monarch Salman bin Abdul Aziz to President Michel Aoun," who is expected to meet with him Monday afternoon.

Al-Aloula is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Hariri later on Monday.

Hariri's surprise announcement on Nov. 4 sent tremors through Lebanon and the region, with many suspecting the Saudis of forcing him out. A French-led diplomatic effort appeared to resolve the crisis and allowed Hariri to return to Lebanon where he withdrew his resignation.

The resignation was widely perceived as Saudi-orchestrated, and part of the kingdom's high-stakes rivalry with Iran. Iran is ally and backer of Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah, which is a partner in the Hariri government. The resignation was viewed as an attempt to break up that unity government, pull the rug from under Iran's ally and destabilize the country.

Sources did not comment on the prospects of Hariri's visit to Riyadh after the diplomatic crisis.