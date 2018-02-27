Israel suspends actions that provoked closure of Christian holy site and widespread criticism

Israel on Tuesday suspended tax measures and other actions that led to the rare closure of the church built at what is seen as the holiest site in Christianity.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the suspension in a statement.

Christian leaders who have kept Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre closed since Sunday over the measures have yet to respond to the decision.

Jerusalem municipality planned to tax various Christian assets around the city and enact a potential parliament bill to expropriate land sold by the Greek Orthodox and Roman Catholic churches, sparking criticism on multiple fronts.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday slammed Israel for its plan to tax the church property.



"We reject these measures, which are part of ongoing efforts [by Israel] to change the status of Christian and Muslim holy places [in Jerusalem] and systematically restrict their existence," the OIC said in a statement.



It went on to voice solidarity with Jerusalem's churches, warning against "the seriousness of these unprecedented Israeli actions which constitute a flagrant violation of international law and conventions."



The OIC also urged the international community to "exert pressure on Israel, the occupying power, to compel it to abide by its responsibilities under international law and the Geneva Conventions and immediately reverse these illegal measures and continued violations against the city of Jerusalem, its people and holy sites."

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre is a major place of worship in Jerusalem's Old City. Christians revere it as the site where Jesus was crucified and where his tomb is located, and its closing is highly unusual.



Roughly 300,000 Palestinians live in Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem, between 10,000 and 12,000 of whom are Christians.