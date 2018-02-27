Palestinians rally in West Bank to protest youth's death by Israeli gunshot

Dozens of Palestinians staged a rally in the West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday to protest the killing of a youth by an Israeli gunfire.

A 33-year-old Palestinian, Yassin Omar al-Saradih, died last week, shortly after being detained by Israeli forces from his home in Jericho in the eastern West Bank, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club.

A Forensic Medicine report later found that al-Saradih died by a gunshot fired by an Israeli soldier from a close distance.

"We are here to decry the Israeli crime of liquidating martyr al-Saradih," Jehad Ramadan, secretary of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah group in Nablus, told Anadolu Agency.

Protesters carried banners decrying al-Saradih's killing and an Israeli policy of "administrative detention," under which Palestinians are held without trial or charges.

"Our message today is also meant to show solidarity with Palestinians on 'administrative detention' in Israeli prisons," Ramadan said.

According to Palestinian statistics, some 6,500 Palestinians are currently being held in Israeli prisons, including roughly 450 in administrative detention.