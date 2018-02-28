Saudi king, Lebanon PM Hariri hold talks in Riyadh on first visit since shock resignation

Lebanese PM Hariri resigns, says his life in danger as Iran tries to 'hijack' country

Saudi official to invite Hariri to Riyadh months after resignation drama

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz met with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday for his first visit since his sudden resignation in November.

The meeting tackled bilateral relations and developments in Lebanon, according to the official SPA news agency.

A host of Saudi and Lebanese officials were present at the meeting, including Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir and Lebanese ambassador Fawzi Kabara.

Hariri is expected to meet later in the day with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In November, Hariri abruptly announced his resignation from Saudi Arabia during his visit to the oil-rich kingdom.

He later revoked his resignation amid accusations by Lebanese officials for Saudi Arabia of forcing Hariri to resign.

Saudi Arabia accused Hezbollah, a member of Hariri's government, of being a proxy force for Shia Iran, an arch foe of the oil-rich kingdom.