10 civilians killed by Daesh terrorists at fake checkpoint in Iraq

The Daesh terrorist group killed at least 10 civilians after setting up a fake checkpoint on the Kirkuk-Baghdad Highway in eastern Iraq, according to a local security official on Monday.



Captain Habib al-Shamri from the police department of Diyala Governorate told Anadolu Agency that Daesh terrorists stopped some civilian vehicles at the fake checkpoint near al-Azim district and opened fire at the passengers.



10 civilians were killed while five others were injured, Shamir said adding that the wounded were dispatched to hospital.



He noted that the terrorists escaped from the region after the attack.



The Daesh's "sleeping cells" in Iraq sometimes launch raids on the strategic road linking Baghdad to the oil-rich city of Kirkuk.