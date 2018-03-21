   
MIDEAST
CATEGORIES

Palestinian teenager to serve 8-month prison term in plea deal

COMPILED FROM WIRE SERVICES
ISTANBUL
Published
Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi enters a military courtroom escorted by Israeli security personnel at Ofer Prison, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 15, 2018. (REUTERS Photo)
Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi enters a military courtroom escorted by Israeli security personnel at Ofer Prison, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 15, 2018. (REUTERS Photo)
Related Articles

A Palestinian teenage girl on trial for slapping an Israeli soldier accepted a plea deal on Wednesday under which she will be sentenced to eight months in prison, Israel's Haaretz news website said.

Ahed Tamimi's lawyer was not immediately available to comment. The attorney told Reuters earlier that a plea bargain over the December incident, which turned Tamimi into a hero to Palestinians, had been offered by military prosecutors.

In 2012, Istanbul's Başakşehir Municipality granted Ahed the prestigious Hanzala Courage Award for defying Israeli soldiers who had just arrested her brother.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in MidEast Around 27,000 refugees have returned to Iraq from neighboring Syria...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS