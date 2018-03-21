Palestinian teenager to serve 8-month prison term in plea deal

Tamimi's story examplifies how Israel personifies devil of its own myth

A Palestinian teenage girl on trial for slapping an Israeli soldier accepted a plea deal on Wednesday under which she will be sentenced to eight months in prison, Israel's Haaretz news website said.

Ahed Tamimi's lawyer was not immediately available to comment. The attorney told Reuters earlier that a plea bargain over the December incident, which turned Tamimi into a hero to Palestinians, had been offered by military prosecutors.

In 2012, Istanbul's Başakşehir Municipality granted Ahed the prestigious Hanzala Courage Award for defying Israeli soldiers who had just arrested her brother.

