Saudi tycoon bin Talal reaches secret deal with government

Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, the chairman of Kingdom Holding who spent nearly three months in detention in the kingdom's anti-corruption campaign, told Bloomberg TV he had reached an agreement with the government for his release. The prince declined to disclose the details of his "confirmed understanding" with authorities in the interview, which aired yesterday but said it was easy to verify that he still held a 95 percent stake in his global investment firm.

"When I say it is a confidential and secret agreement, an arrangement that is based on a confirmed understanding between me and government of Saudi Arabia, I have to respect that," he said. The process with the government was ongoing, he said.

Prince Alwaleed, Saudi Arabia's most recognized business figure, was freed on Jan. 27 after being held at Riyadh's Ritz-Carlton, along with scores of royals, senior officials and businessmen, on the orders of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Most detainees were released after reaching financial settlements that netted just over $100 billion for the state, the attorney general has said, without providing details.

In the absence of more information, speculation has run rampant about whether Prince Alwaleed secured his freedom by forfeiting part of his fortune - estimated by Forbes magazine at $17 billion - or stood up to authorities and won. Prince Alwaleed told Bloomberg he would continue to invest in Saudi Arabia and that he held no ill will toward his uncle King Salman and his cousin Prince Mohammed. "It's business as usual," he said. The prince said he was in discussions with the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which is chaired by the crown prince, about making joint investments inside the kingdom.