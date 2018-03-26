Egyptians head to polls in election set to hand el-Sissi second term

Polls have opened in Egypt's presidential election with the outcome — a second term for President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi — a foregone conclusion.

Polls will be open for three days and el-Sissi, a former military commander, has urged Egyptians to go and vote, hinting that he sees the election as a referendum on his four-year rule.

While some Egyptians see him as vital to stability in a country where unrest since 2011 has hurt the economy, critics say he has presided over Egypt's worst ever crackdown on dissent and have dubbed the vote a charade.

A lower-than-expected turnout could suggest el-Sissi lacks the mandate to take more of the tough steps needed to revive the economy, which struggled after the 2011 revolution drove away tourists and foreign investors, both sources of hard currency.

Early on Monday, dozens of people queued up to vote in and around Cairo, but not in great numbers. Reuters correspondents saw voters waiting outside schools converted into polling stations.

"We're coming to support President Sissi. Anyone who doesn't participate in the vote is a traitor," 76-year-old Saad Shahata, a civil servant, said at a polling station in Monofiya province north of Cairo.

A general-turned-president, el-Sissi is challenged by Moussa Mustafa Moussa, a little-known politician who joined the race in the last minute to spare the government the embarrassment of a one-candidate election.

Moussa has made no effort to challenge el-Sissi, who never mentioned his challenger once in public.

Authorities hope enough people — there are nearly 60 million eligible voters — will vote in the balloting to give the election legitimacy.

A number of other presidential hopefuls stepped forward earlier this year, including some who might have attracted a sizable protest vote. But they were all either arrested or intimidated out of the race.

An editorial in state-owned newspaper al-Ahram acknowledged the narrow choice for voters but suggested the mere holding of the ballot signaled Egypt was regaining its strength in the face of current domestic and foreign threats.

"The importance of presidential elections this time is not fierce competition or a real (electoral) battle, but a message to the world that Egypt is on its way through a recovery phase," it said.

Critics say el-Sissi's popularity since his 2014 election has been hurt by austerity reforms and a muzzling of opponents, activists and independent media. Courts have passed death sentences on hundreds of Muslim Brotherhood supporters since 2013.

El-Sissi's backers -- who include Western powers and most Gulf Arab dynasties -- say the measures are needed to keep the country stable as it recovers from political chaos and tackles a terrorist insurgency focused in the Sinai Peninsula.

Neither candidate has done much campaigning, appealing instead for a high turnout. El-Sissi won nearly 97 percent of the vote in 2014, but less than half of eligible Egyptians voted even though the election was extended to three days.

In remarks earlier this month that suggest el-Sissi may see the vote as a referendum on his performance, he said: "If (all Egyptians) vote and a third say 'No' that would be a lot better than if half that number turn out and all of them say 'Yes.'"

Several opposition figures called for a boycott of the vote after all major opposition campaigns withdrew, saying repression had cleared the field of credible challengers.

El-Sissi's top opponent, former military chief of staff Sami Anan, was arrested and halted his presidential bid after the army accused him of running for office without permission.

Even before campaigning officially begun, the United Nations, rights groups and opposition figures criticized the run-up as compromised by arrests, intimidation of opponents and a nomination process stacked in favor of the incumbent.

The Civil Democratic Movement, an opposition political coalition, sharply criticized el-Sissi on Feb. 2 for a speech in which he warned off anyone seeking to challenge his rule and said the events of 2011, which toppled longtime ruler Hosni Mubarak, would never happen again.

The movement called the speech an attempt to spread fear that undermined the integrity of electoral competition.

In a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump's foreign policy team, the Working Group on Egypt, a bipartisan group of U.S. foreign policy specialists, said the "sham election" would take place against a backdrop of massive human rights abuses.

"We urge you not to treat this election as a legitimate expression of the Egyptian people's will and to withhold praise or congratulations," it said.

It said el-Sissi was expected to have his supporters in parliament propose amendments to the Constitution to remove presidential term limits. El-Sissi has said he will not seek a third term in office.