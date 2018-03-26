Saudi-led coalition says 1 dead after Houthi missiles fired from Yemen

The Saudi-led military coalition said Yemen's Houthis fired seven missiles into Saudi Arabia from Yemen, killing an Egyptian resident in Riyadh, state news agency SPA reported.

The missiles, fired late on Sunday night, also wounded two Egyptian residents in the Saudi capital, coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said, according to SPA.

It said the death and injuries occurred in a residential house and were caused by falling debris.

Saudi state television said earlier on the same day that the Saudi air force intercepted a Houthi missile over the northeastern part of the capital.

Reuters reporters in the capital heard several loud booms and saw smoke in the air shortly before midnight.

Another witness said he saw a long stream of light followed by additional explosions.

Yemen's Houthi-run SABA news agency reported that the group's missile force had targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with a Burkan H2 missile.

The group also fired other types of missiles at airports in the southern Saudi cities of Abha, Jizan and Najran, according to the SABA report.

Saudi authorities could not immediately be reached for comment.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in Yemen since March 2015 when Saudi Arabia and other Sunni Muslim Arab states launched a military campaign against the Houthis, a group of Iran-backed Shi'ite fighters who had seized the capital and forced President Abd Rabbu Mansour al-Hadi to flee.