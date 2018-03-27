Erdoğan, Qatari Emir hold phone call, discuss bilateral ties

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held a phone call on Tuesday, exchanging views on bilateral ties and regional issues.

Erdoğan and Al-Thani discussed bilateral relations, regional issues, and recent developments in Syria amid Operation Olive Branch, the ongoing Turkish military operation in Syria's Afrin region near the Turkish border, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

They also affirmed their determination to further develop bilateral ties, according to the sources.

The call comes after Erdoğan held a closed-door meeting with Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al-Thani in the presidential complex in Ankara.