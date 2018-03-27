Israeli PM Netanyahu taken to hospital: media reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed to hospital on Tuesday, Israeli media reported.

A spokesman for Netanyahu later confirmed that the leader was taken to hospital for tests following an illness.

"The prime minister is suffering from a high fever and is coughing," a spokesman for the 68-year-old prime minister, said in a text message.

Netanyahu's personal physician believes the prime minister had not fully recovered from an illness two weeks ago and therefore decided he should undergo further tests at hospital, the spokesman said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...