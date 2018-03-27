Settlement building surged under Netanyahu, Trump, Israeli group says

The main Israeli anti-settlement group reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's pro-settlement policy and a lack of criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump have led to a growth in settlement construction. According to a new report issued by Peace Now, construction began on 2,783 new housing units on the occupied West Bank in 2017, a 17-percent increase from the yearly average since 2009.

Peace Now said that Netanyahu's "steadfast abetting of the settlement enterprise" and a U.S. president with "no marginal deterrent effect" contributed to the growth. Trump has not forcefully criticized Israeli settlements like previous presidents, but he did ask Netanyahu to "hold back" on settlements during a press conference last year.

The report comes amid a low point in U.S.-Palestinian relations since Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December. Palestinian leadership has said the U.S. can no longer play its decades-long role as the main peace broker after Trump's move. In another report released in January, the anti-settlement group said 6,742 housing projects were approved in the settlements last year, the highest figure since 2013. Prominent members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government openly oppose Palestinian statehood.

Israel faced sharp criticism from the administration of former U.S. President Barack Obama over settlement construction, but that has not been the case with U.S. President Donald Trump's White House, and Israeli officials have sought to take advantage of his backing. Sporadic unrest has occurred since Trump provoked Palestinian anger by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Dec. 6. Fourteen Palestinians have been killed since then -- most of them shot dead in clashes with Israeli forces.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in settlements on the West Bank, including annexed East Jerusalem, which are seen as a major obstacle to peace between Israel and Palestinians. They live alongside some 3 million Palestinians.

After the 1967 Six-Day War, Israel annexed East Jerusalem and deems the entire city its "indivisible and eternal capital," a status not recognized internationally. Israel pulled out of Gaza in 2005, and it is now ruled by Hamas.

The international community regards all Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories to be illegal and a major obstacle to Middle East peace. The area, captured by Israel in 1967, is not sovereign Israeli territory and Palestinians there are not Israeli citizens and do not have the right to vote. Palestinians accuse Israel of waging an aggressive campaign to Judaize the historic city with the aim of effacing its Arab and Islamic identity and driving out its Palestinian inhabitants.