Qatar denies UAE accusations of airspace violations

Qatar has denied accusations of intercepting two of the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) passenger flights, the latest accusations amid the Arab countries' boycott of Doha over a diplomatic dispute.

Qatar's civil aviation authority said that the UAE was trying to cover up for its own violations of Qatari airspace. Two Qatari fighter jets flew dangerously close to two civilian aircraft from the United Arab Emirates while they were in Bahraini airspace on Monday, UAE state news agency WAM quoted its civil aviation authority as saying, according to Reuters. WAM said the General Civil Aviation Authority had condemned the "provocative action", which it said followed two similar incidents that had been reported by the UAE to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the United Nations' aviation agency. Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have clashed repeatedly over alleged airspace violations this year, as a diplomatic crisis in the Gulf enters its 10th month.

The UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, imposed travel, diplomatic and trade sanctions on Qatar last June, accusing it of supporting regional foe Iran as well as militants. Qatar has denied the charge and accused the four countries of trying to make it conform to their foreign policy positions. Qatar in June 2017 asked the ICAO to intervene after its Gulf neighbors closed their airspace to Qatar flights as part of the sanctions.