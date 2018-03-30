El-Sissi rolls to unsurprising win amid low voter turnout

The three-day presidential election has come to an end in Egypt, resulting in a clear but unsurprising victory of the incumbent President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, as he was one of two candidates, the latter of which had declared that he had no intention of challenging el-Sissi, but ran for president as a legal matter.

However, low participation of 40 percent of eligible voters appears to be a sign that el-Sissi has lost popularity. Despite strong campaigns on TV and radio, the call of the grand mufti and even alleged bribes, many did not vote. While the official results will be announced on April 2, Egyptian media said of the 59.7 million registered voters, 23 million cast ballots. The media said el-Sissi is likely to have received 92 percent of the vote while his less-known rival, Mousa Mustafa Mousa, got around 7 percent of the vote.

El-Sissi's rival had expressed his support for him at the beginning of the campaign while serious challengers had been eliminated from the race. Former Egyptian Prime Minister Ahmed Shefik, one of the most powerful figures in Egyptian politics, suddenly withdrew from the race and former Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Sami Anan, who had announced his candidacy in January, was arrested shortly after on the pretext of violating the laws of military service.

The election was a one-horse race similar to those held under former strongman Hosni Mubarak. A Reuters report said: "El-Sissi was first elected in 2014 with 97 percent of the vote, but with a modest turnout of about 47 percent. Authorities have been desperate to ensure a higher turnout this time around as el-Sissi sees attendance at polls as a referendum on his popularity and seeks a strong mandate to fight militants and push through tough economic reforms. State-run media trumpeted el-Sissi's victory early on Thursday after the election predicted a "big turnout," and radio programs said that most of the voters were from Egypt's fast-growing youth."

However, the report continued saying that "Early indications from sources monitoring the vote, however, suggested turnout could be lower than in the 2014 election. On the first two days of voting, turnout was about 21 percent, two sources monitoring the election said, and a Western diplomat said that late on Tuesday it was between 15 and 20 percent. The two sources said late on Wednesday the turnout figure could be less than 40 percent. Egyptian authorities and media outlets have tried to garner as many votes as possible, telling voters it is their duty, and portraying a failure to vote as betrayal of their country. Other tactics have also been deployed, with some voters saying they were paid and given other incentives to cast their ballots."

Then Gen. el-Sissi and the military overthrew Egypt's first democratically elected president, Mohammed Morsi, and has since exerted authoritarian rule over the course of time through receiving limitless financial and political help from Gulf countries, primarily Saudi Arabia. His policies on the dissidents, not only the Muslim Brotherhood, but also factions likely to challenge him, have led to the emergence of autocratic rule even worse than under Mubarak. His constantly failed economy policies as well as combat against Daesh-affiliated groups in the Sinai Peninsula have created turmoil in the country.