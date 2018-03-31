Footage shows Israeli soldiers shoot at crowd of Palestinians

The moments of indiscriminate shooting by Israeli soldiers targeting unarmed Palestinian protesters captured by cameras on Friday, with at least 15 people being killed and hundreds of others injured due to disproportionate use of force during Land Day protests near the Gaza border.

Footage captured by other Palestinian protesters showed the moments of the fierce attack by the Israeli soldiers. Abed el-Fatah Abed e-Nabi, an 18-year-old young man, was shot in his back and was killed while running away from the area.

Israeli soldiers shoot 18-year-old Palestinian Abed el-Fatah in the back during Land Day protests in Gaza, killing the young man while he is running awayhttps://t.co/yVVTb6qHHa pic.twitter.com/NoF1oyswKZ — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) March 31, 2018

Another video shows a man collapsing after being shot with live ammunition by Israeli soldiers from afar. The soldiers subsequently start aiming for a large crowd of Palestinian protesters, in what appears to be a hunt of unarmed civilians by a ruthless Israeli army.

Israeli snipers shoot at unarmed civilian protesters in Gaza, soldiers randomly spray bullets into a large crowd of Palestinians https://t.co/yVVTb6qHHa pic.twitter.com/dtneiCvlMe — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) March 31, 2018

Israeli forces opened fire on protesters marking "Land Day", an annual Palestinian commemoration of the deaths of six Arab citizens of Israel killed by Israeli forces in 1976 during demonstrations over government land confiscations in northern Israel.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared Saturday a day of mourning over Friday's deaths.