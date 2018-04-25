Second Palestinian journalist dies of wounds from Israeli gunfire

A Palestinian journalist, shot by Israeli forces while covering a protest along the Gaza-Israel border nearly two weeks ago, died of his wounds on Wednesday, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

Ahmed Abu Hussein, 24, worked for Gaza's Al-Shaab radio station and wore a protective vest marked "Press" at the protest on April 13, witnesses said. Photos of Abu Hussein lying wounded in his vest appeared on social media.

He was the second journalist killed by Israeli gunfire since the weekly Friday protests, for a right of return of Palestinians refugees and their descendants to homes in what is now Israel, began on March 30.

The health officials said a bullet penetrated Abu Hussein's side. He was moved from Gaza to a hospital in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and then transferred to a hospital in Israel, where he died. He will be buried in Gaza on Thursday.

His death raised to 38 the number of Palestinians killed in the protests near the border.

An Israeli military spokeswoman had no immediate comment on Abu Hussein's death.

Yaser Murtaja, 30, a cameraman for Palestinian Ain Media, was shot on April 6 and died the next day.

The Palestinian journalists' union accused Israel of "deliberately" targeting Abu Hussein and Murtaja, vowing to seek to bring "leaders of the occupation" to justice.

Israel's live-fire response to the protests has drawn international criticism. Israel says it only aims at "instigators," but video from some shootings contradicts that claim.