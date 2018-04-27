Israeli fire kills 4 Palestinian protesters in the Gaza Strip

Four Palestinian protesters were shot dead Friday by Israeli soldiers on the border between Gaza and Israel for a fifth consecutive week of rallies of the Great March of Return.

More than 300 other people were hospitalized for gunshot wounds and tear gas inhalation by the Israeli military, Gaza's health ministry said.

The death of a Palestinian teenager, who has succumbed to his wounds a day after being shot by Israeli forces, has increased the initial death toll from three to four, the Palestinian health ministry said Saturday.

​Azzam Oweida, 15, was hit in the head during protests in southern Gaza on Friday, the ministry said.

45 Palestinians have now been killed by Israeli fire since major protests began on March 30, with hundreds more wounded.

No Israelis have been hurt.

Two men, who were not identified by the Palestinian health ministry, were shot dead east of Gaza City, while a third, 29-year-old Abdul Salam al-Bakr, was killed along the border in southern Gaza.

Three journalists were among those injured, the Gaza Centre for Media Freedom said.

The Israeli army said in a statement that around 10,000 Palestinians had taken part in "riots."

"Attempts have been made to harm security infrastructure, roll burning tires, hurl rocks and fly kites with flaming objects attached to them."

Amnesty International on Friday called for an arms embargo of Israel over the use of live fire.

"For four weeks the world has watched in horror as Israeli snipers and other soldiers, in full-protective gear and behind the fence, have attacked Palestinian protesters with live ammunition and tear gas," the human rights organization said in a statement.

Israel has rejected calls for an independent inquiry into the deaths along Gaza's border, with the army saying its troops only use live ammunition as a last resort.