Lebanese expats in Mideast vote in elections for first time

Lebanese nationals voted in their country's parliamentary elections while abroad on Friday. The voting was held in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Egypt. It will be followed by voting for Lebanese residing in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Africa. The voting abroad marks the first time that expats are allowed to participate in parliamentary elections.

Lebanese televisions broadcasted people living in countries in Gulf States casting their ballots. Nearly 83,000 Lebanese expatriates across the world have registered to vote, according to official figures. Eligible voters inside Lebanon will cast ballots on May 6 in the country's first legislative polls since 2009.

The election was postponed three times due to wrangling among political factions over a new electoral law. In June 2017, the parliament passed the law based on a proportional representation system. It includes reformist ideas that have been raised by civic groups to improve parliamentary political representation in a 128-strong parliament with a four-year mandate.

The last time Lebanese voted for a new parliament in 2009, Hezbollah and its allies campaigned in a "March 8" bloc against Hariri and his allies in a "March 14" bloc. The two blocs argued mainly over Hezbollah's big arsenal of weapons. Syria's civil war from 2011 aggravated Lebanese political divisions and led to years of paralysis. Hezbollah grew stronger as it deployed in Syria.

"March 14" meanwhile gradually disintegrated as it stood powerless in the face of Hezbollah's military power and as Hariri's main backer, Saudi Arabia, turned its focus elsewhere.

Hariri, who spent years abroad on security grounds, had to compromise and in 2016 struck a deal that made Hezbollah ally Michel Aoun head of state, while Hariri became prime minister. The issue of Hezbollah's arms has in effect been shelved for now. Instead, concerns about the economy and coping with some 1 million Syrian refugees have taken center stage.

Lebanon splits power among religious groups according to quotas adjusted at the end of the 1975-90 civil war. The president is always a Maronite Christian, the prime minister a Sunni Muslim and the parliament speaker a Shi'ite.

In parliament, the 128 seats are split evenly: 64 for Christians and 64 for Muslims including Druze, with the two halves further divided among 11 total sects. Each electoral district has seats apportioned according to its demographic makeup.

Lebanon's main parties are sectarian, but for elections they create tactical alliances across religious lines to form joint candidate lists for each constituency. Disagreement over the electoral law was the main reason elections were delayed three times since 2009.