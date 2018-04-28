UN urges Israel to halt excessive force on Palestinians amid rallies

Israeli soldiers fired tear gas at Palestinians that converged on the Gaza border with Israel for a fifth round of weekly protests Friday, hours after the United Nations human rights chief criticized Israel for using "excessive force" against demonstrators there.

On Friday afternoon, hundreds of protesters gathered at a tent camp east of Gaza City. Some burned tires and threw stones near the fence. Israeli troops fired intensive volleys of tear gas, some canisters landing 300 meters (yards) inside Gaza. A few gunshots were heard. A similar scene played out in another camp in southeastern Gaza. Gaza's Health Ministry said 25 people were hurt, but did not give a breakdown by types of injury, as reported by the Associated Press (AP).

Since a planned six-week protest began there on March 30, around 40 Palestinians have been killed and more than 1,500 wounded by Israeli soldiers firing from across the border fence, according to Gaza health officials. Among those killed were four minors, including a 14-year-old boy. Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights, said Israeli troops have not heeded warnings by the United Nations and others, repeatedly using lethal force against unarmed protesters over the past month. "The loss of life is deplorable, and the staggering number of injuries caused by live ammunition only confirms the sense that excessive force has been used against demonstrators - not once, not twice, but repeatedly," the commissioner said.

Israel's foreign ministry had no immediate comment but the government has consistently said that it is protecting its borders and that its troops are following rules of engagement. However, Israel has faced international criticism for its response to the mass marches. Rights groups have branded open-fire orders as unlawful, saying they effectively permit soldiers to use potentially lethal force against unarmed protesters.

Named the Great March of Return, the protest action revives a longstanding demand for the right of return of Palestinian refugees to towns and villages that their families fled or were driven out of when the state of Israel was created in 1948. It has seen tent encampments spring up at several locations near the Israeli-imposed restricted zone along the 40km (25-mile) border fence and is scheduled to culminate on May 15, when Palestinians mark Nakba Day, or the Day of Catastrophe, commemorating their displacement 70 years ago.More than 2 million Palestinians are packed into the narrow coastal enclave. Israel withdrew its troops and settlers from Gaza in 2005. Israel and Egypt imposed the Gaza blockade in 2007 in response to a violent takeover of the territory by Hamas, which had won Palestinian parliament elections a year earlier. The blockade has gutted Gaza's economy, driving up unemployment and left two-thirds of young people without jobs.