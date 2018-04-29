Israeli troops kill 3 Palestinians accused of breaching Gaza border

Israeli troops have shot and killed two Palestinians, who the military claims infiltrated the country from Gaza, and in a separate incident killed another Palestinian also accused of breaching the border.

The military said in a statement: "Two terrorists who infiltrated into Israel hurled explosive devices" at soldiers Sunday night. The soldiers returned fire, killing them.

Separately, the statement says, about half an hour earlier two Palestinians damaged the security fence and tried to cross into Israel. Troops opened fire, killing one, it said.

The Gaza border has been tense in recent weeks. Gaza's Hamas leaders have urged mass Palestinian protests there every Friday as part of a weekslong campaign against a decade-old blockade of the territory.

Excluding the deaths reported Sunday, 39 Palestinians have been killed in the border protests that began March 30.

Israel's live-fire response to the protests has drawn international criticism. Israel says it only aims at "instigators," but video from some shootings contradicts that claim.