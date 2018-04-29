Macron, Rouhani agree to work together to preserve 2015 Iran nuclear deal

French President Emmanuel Macron and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke by telephone on Sunday and agreed to work together in coming weeks to preserve the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, the Elysee said in a statement.

In a conversation lasting more than an hour, Macron also proposed that the discussions be broadened to cover "three additional, indispensable subjects", his office said, citing Tehran's ballistic missile programmes, its nuclear activities beyond 2025 and "the main regional crises" in the Middle East.

The call comes as a deadline looms next month for U.S President Donald Trump to decide on whether to restore U.S. economic sanctions on Tehran - something which could destroy the 2015 agreement which lifted some sanctions in exchange for curbs on Iran's nuclear programme.

Speaking on a whistle-stop Middle East tour on Sunday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington would abandon the nuclear deal unless talks with European partners yield improvements.

"We've certainly made some (progress with the Europeans)," he said. "There is still work to do. They said: 'Great, we will support you if you get the fixes'."