Iran mocks Israeli PM's secret nuclear program claims, rejects it as 'propaganda'

Iran's state-run media is mocking Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's latest allegations that Tehran once pursued nuclear weapons and has rejected his claims as "propaganda".

"His remarks was not new...full of baseless accusations... and propaganda against Iran's nuclear work," state TV said.

In a presentation Monday that made use of large visual aids, Netanyahu said Israeli intelligence had uncovered a trove of documents from Iran's "nuclear archives."

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency says Netanyahu is "famous for ridiculous shows." The semi-official Fars news agency, believed to be close to the Revolutionary Guard, dismissed Netanyahu's speech as a "propaganda show."

Iran has always denied it sought a nuclear weapon, insisting its atomic program was for civilian purposes.

Netanyahu made the comments in an elaborate presentation that included props, video and slides, broadcast live on television from Tel Aviv.

He said Israel had obtained tens of thousands of files "a few weeks ago in a great intelligence achievement," saying they had been moved to a secret compound in Tehran in 2017 that looked dilapidated from the outside.

As he spoke, binders that he said held copies of original documents were on shelves behind him, as were cases containing CDs.

"Tonight we're going to reveal new and conclusive proof of the secret nuclear weapons program that Iran has been hiding for years from the international community in its secret atomic archive," Netanyahu said.

"We're going to show you Iran's secret nuclear files."

He then laid out what he said was a years-old secret nuclear weapons program stored away and which he could be put into action at any time.

U.S. President Donald Trump has a May 12 deadline to decide on whether or not to walk away from the nuclear deal, which he has derided as "insane" partly because its restrictions on Iran's nuclear activities begin expiring in 2025.

Most world powers however say the nuclear deal is working as intended for now and is the best way to keep Iran from acquiring the bomb.

The Israeli premier has repeatedly called for the accord -- which Iran signed with Britain, France, China, Russia, the United States and Germany -- to either be altered or scrapped.

He says the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement does not prevent Tehran from eventually obtaining nuclear weapons and says the lifting of sanctions has increased Tehran's ability to finance proxy militants in the Middle East.