Hezbollah, allies gain in Lebanon elections

The Iran-backed Hezbollah group and its allies scored significant gains in Sunday's parliamentary elections in Lebanon while the Western-backed Prime Minister Saad Hariri's Future Movement sustained losses, according to preliminary and unofficial results published in Lebanese media yesterday.

Hezbollah and its allies appear set to take at least 47 seats in the 128-seat parliament, which would enable them to veto any laws the Shiite militant group opposes. Lebanese PM Hariri announced yesterday that his Sunni-dominated political movement had lost a third of its seats in parliament. Hariri said the results credit his Future Movement with 21 of parliament's 128 seats, a drop from the 33 it controlled in the outgoing legislature.

The election, the first to be held in nine years, was marked by a lower turnout than before, reflecting voter frustration over endemic corruption and a stagnant economy. Machnouk put national turnout at 49 percent, compared to 54 percent in 2009. In Beirut precincts, the turnout was between 32 percent and 42 percent. The drop came despite a reformulated electoral law designed to encourage voting through proportional representation. The preliminary results show two candidates from a civil society list — both of them women journalists — won seats in parliament. Compiled from wires