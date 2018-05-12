Israel detains Ahed Tamimi's brother in overnight West Bank raid

Israeli forces detained the brother of Ahed Tamimi, a jailed Palestinian teenager who became an icon of the resistance, as well as seven other Palestinians, during overnight raids in the Israeli occupied West Bank, a Palestinian nongovernmental organization reported Thursday. According to the Palestinian Prisoners Society, four Palestinians were arrested in the city of Bethlehem while another three were arrested in Jenin and Jericho.

"Wa'ad Tamimi, brother of [Palestinian resistance icon] Ahed Tamimi, was arrested from his house in the village of Nabi Saleh north of the West Bank city of Ramallah," according to the organization. Tamimi's father Bassem also confirmed the arrest and said a dozen Israeli soldiers stormed into their home early Thursday and detained Wa'ad. Bassem said he does not know his son's whereabouts or the reason behind his detention.

Wa'ad is the fourth member of the Tamimi family to be arrested by Israeli forces, after a video of Ahed slapping two Israeli soldiers entering the driveway of the family's home during a protest in her West Bank hometown of Nabi Saleh. International human rights groups, the European Union and others have criticized Israel's handling of Tamimi, placing under scrutiny the Israeli military court system that Palestinian youth face in the West Bank.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 6,500 Palestinians, including 300 children, are currently languishing in Israeli prisons.