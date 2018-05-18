Israel committing banditry, brutality, and state terror, Erdoğan says

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged the Muslim world to unite against Israeli attacks on Palestinian at the OIC Summit on Jerusalem in Istanbul.

In his opening address during the ongoing extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Erdogan said: "I will say openly and clearly that what Israel is doing is banditry, brutality and state terror."

"There is no difference between the atrocity faced by the Jewish people in Europe 75 years ago and the brutality that our Gaza brothers are subjected to," he said.

"Muslims will not take even one step back from their claims in the East Jerusalem."

Monday's protests in Gaza coincided with Israel's 70th anniversary - an event Palestinians refer to as Nakba or the "Catastrophe" - and the relocation of the US Embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Since the mass Gaza rallies began on March 30, more than 100 Palestinian protesters have been martyred by Israeli army gunfire.

Last week, the Israeli government claimed that the ongoing protests constitute a "state of war" in which international humanitarian law does not apply.