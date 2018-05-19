2 Palestinians wounded from Israeli border fire die, bringing toll to 64

Gaza's health ministry says two Palestinians have died days after they were shot and wounded by Israeli gunfire during border protests.

The ministry says Saturday the two, aged 20 and 58 respectively, had been in critical condition.

The new deaths bring to 64 the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire during Monday's protests on Gaza Strip's eastern border. Hundreds more were injured in what turned out to be the deadliest day of cross-border violence in recent years. It marked the climax of weeks of mass protests at the border with Israel.

The border protests were part of weeks-long rallies marking the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment -- an event Palestinians refer to as the "Nakba" or "The Catastrophe."

At least 113 Palestinians have been killed in a campaign of protests along the Gaza border since March 30, the vast majority by Israeli snipers during clashes.

Only one Israeli soldier has been reported wounded during that time.

Israel occupied the West Bank and east Jerusalem in 1967 and later annexed east Jerusalem in a move never recognized by the international community.

Jerusalem's status is perhaps the thorniest issue in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel considers the entire city its capital, while the Palestinians see East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.