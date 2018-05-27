Israeli fire kills two Palestinians in Gaza, health ministry says

Israeli tank fire killed two Palestinians in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday, the enclave's health ministry said.

The ministry identified those killed as Hussein al-Amour, 25, and Abdul Haleem al-Naqa, 28. The incident happened east of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, a ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said.

According to Qidra, another Palestinian was seriously injured in the attack.

An Israeli army statement said the shelling targeted a Hamas position in Khan Younis.

Separately on Saturday night, Israeli aircraft struck two targets belonging to Islamist movement Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip, but there were no reports of casualties.

The military said the operation was in response to a brief incursion across the border earlier in the day by Palestinians who immediately fled back into Gaza.

At least 118 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the Gaza Strip since mass protests and clashes broke out on March 30, according to figures from the Gazan health ministry.

No Israelis have been killed during that time.

Low-level demonstrations along the border have continued since protests peaked on May 14, when at least 61 Palestinians died as tens of thousands of Gazans rallied against Israeli occupation as well as the U.S. moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The protesters demand their return to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.